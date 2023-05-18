DMT to make special change to motor vehicle registration certificate

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has taken a special decision on the inclusion of the names of the current and previous vehicle owners in the Certificate of Registration of Motor Vehicles.

Accordingly, only the names of the current owner and the immediate previous owner will be included in the registration certificate with effect from May 17, 2023.

According to the DMT, the number of previous owners will not be mentioned in the document.

However, the information pertaining to the previous owners will remain in the computer system, the department said further.