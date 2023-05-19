Showers or thundershowers in parts of four provinces later today

Showers or thundershowers in parts of four provinces later today

May 19, 2023   06:02 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Southern province and in Western coastal areas during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

