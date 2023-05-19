Arrested student activists including Mudalige to be produced before court today

The convenor of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige and the 07 student activists arrested by the police on Thursday (May 18) will be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today, the police say.

The arrests were made on Thursday evening during a protest stage near the University of Kelaniya.

The demonstration had been organized by the student union of the university.

According to the police, the 08 student activists were taken into custody for causing injuries to the police officers at the protest site, obstructing their duties and behaving in a riotous manner.

Two police officers who sustained injuries during the commotion are currently under medical care at the Kiribathgoda Hospital, the police media division said.

Kiribathgoda Police have handed over the arrestees to the Ragama Police for onward investigations.