Two units of Uma Oya Hydro Power Plant to be added to national grid

Two units of Uma Oya Hydro Power Plant to be added to national grid

May 19, 2023   10:48 am

Two units of the Uma Oya Hydro Power Plant will be made available to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation this year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Accordingly, Unit 01 will be made available by August this year, while Unit 02 will be made available later in September.

Accordingly, the Minister noted that 120 Megawatts (MW) of hydropower will be added to the national grid once completed.

This was conveyed to the Minister by Farab, the construction company of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Irrigation Facility during a meeting with Dr. Ali Vakili, the Managinig Dircetor of Farab, the Project Manager of Uma Oya and other representatives of Farab.

The meeting took place at the Ministry’s premises yesterday afternoon (18 May).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.19

President Ranil gives assurances to university lecturers

President Ranil gives assurances to university lecturers

Tense situation in Borella amidst Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day commemoration

Tense situation in Borella amidst Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day commemoration

Sri Lanka marks 14 years since end of 30-year-long civil war

Sri Lanka marks 14 years since end of 30-year-long civil war

Ukussa exposes fraudulent private rehabilitation centre for drug addicts

Ukussa exposes fraudulent private rehabilitation centre for drug addicts

CBSL revokes margin deposit requirements against imports (English)

CBSL revokes margin deposit requirements against imports (English)

Heat index advisory issued warning of increased temperatures (English)

Heat index advisory issued warning of increased temperatures (English)