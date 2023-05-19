Two units of Uma Oya Hydro Power Plant to be added to national grid

Two units of the Uma Oya Hydro Power Plant will be made available to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation this year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Accordingly, Unit 01 will be made available by August this year, while Unit 02 will be made available later in September.

Accordingly, the Minister noted that 120 Megawatts (MW) of hydropower will be added to the national grid once completed.

This was conveyed to the Minister by Farab, the construction company of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Irrigation Facility during a meeting with Dr. Ali Vakili, the Managinig Dircetor of Farab, the Project Manager of Uma Oya and other representatives of Farab.

The meeting took place at the Ministry’s premises yesterday afternoon (18 May).