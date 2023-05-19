10-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

The water supply for parts of Colombo and its suburbs will be suspended for 10 hours tonight (May 19), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The water cut will be effective from 10.00 p.m. today until 8.00 a.m. on Saturday (May 20).

The following areas will be affected by the 10-hour water cut:

• Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas

• Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa Urban Council areas

• Colombo 04, 05, 07 and 08

The water supply is being suspended due to urgent maintenance at the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, the NWSDB said in a media release.