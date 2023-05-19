High Posts Committee approves 08 top appointments

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of two ministerial secretaries and six chairpersons of state institutions.

Accordingly, the committee has given the nod for the appointment of Mrs. Yamuna Perera as the new secretary of the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment and Mr. R.M.W.S. Samaradivakara as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure Development.

In addition to that, the committee approved the appointment of Mr. Sujeewa Rajapaksa as the Chairman of the People’s Bank.

Meanwhile, the following appointments too received the approval of the High Posts Committee:

• Prof. S.R.D. Rosa - Chairman of the Atomic Energy Board

• Mr. Ratnasiri Kalupahana - Chairman of the State Engineering Corporation

• Eng. A. Galketiya - Chairman of the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau (CECB)

• Mrs. Stella Marapana - Chairperson of the Public Performance Board

• Mr. Jayantha Wijeratne - Chairman of the National Aquaculture Development Authority

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament on May 12, under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, with MPs John Senaviratne, Attorney-at-Law Talatha Atukorala, Udaya Gammanpila, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle and Dharmalingam Siddharthan in attendance.