50-year-old shot by brother and nephew over land dispute

May 19, 2023   03:35 pm

Three persons were arrested yesterday (18 May) in connection with a shooting in the Kadawatha area.

Accordingly, a 50-year-old resident of the Suriyapaluwa area in Kadawatha was admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital after sustaining gunshot injuries.

The victim’s brother and nephew were arrested together with another individual over the shooting, which is believed to have been fueled by a land dispute, Police said.

Initial investigations further revealed that the victim had been standing on a byroad near his house, when the suspects had arrived in a three-wheeler and opened fire. They had then assaulted the victim’s wife and fled the area.

The suspects, aged 56, 20 and 25, are due to be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (19 May), while Police have also taken into custody both, the rifle and three-wheeler used by the suspects.

Further investigations into the shooting are being conducted by the Kadawatha Police.

