Another petition filed over X-Press Pearl disaster

Another petition has been filed before the Commercial High Court demanding compensation for the environmental disaster caused by the X-Press Pearl ship, which was gutted in a fire in May 2021 on Sri Lankan waters.

Accordingly, the petition seeks an order to secure a compensation of at least USD 06 billion from the relevant shipping companies for the grave damage caused both to the environment and various other sectors as a result of the disastrous fire.

The petition was filed by four parties including the ‘Wana Arana Foundation’, with eight companies, including Sea Consortium Lanka, the local representative of the Singaporean-flagged vessel, being named as respondents.