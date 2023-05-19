Another petition filed over X-Press Pearl disaster

May 19, 2023   06:26 pm

Another petition has been filed before the Commercial High Court demanding compensation for the environmental disaster caused by the X-Press Pearl ship, which was gutted in a fire in May 2021 on Sri Lankan waters.

Accordingly, the petition seeks an order to secure a compensation of at least USD 06 billion from the relevant shipping companies for the grave damage caused both to the environment and various other sectors as a result of the disastrous fire.

The petition was filed by four parties including the ‘Wana Arana Foundation’, with eight companies, including Sea Consortium Lanka, the local representative of the Singaporean-flagged vessel,  being named as respondents.

