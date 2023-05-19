Mudalige and other arrested students activists granted bail

The 08 student activists including Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, who were placed under arrest during a protest, have been granted bail.

They were ordered to be released on bail conditions after being produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (May 19).

The arrests were made by Kiribathgoda Police on Thursday evening (May 18) during a protest staged near the University of Kelaniya.

The demonstration had been organized by the students’ union of Kelaniya University, seeking the immediate release of fellow student activists in remand custody.

Heavy police presence was observed near the university premises as the protest march kicked off.

A tense situation ensued as the torch-wielding protesting students attempted to enter the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The 08 student activists are accused of causing injuries to the police officers at the protest site, obstructing their duties and behaving in a riotous manner.

Two police officers who sustained injuries during the commotion are currently under medical care at the Kiribathgoda Hospital, according to the police media division.

Kiribathgoda Police had handed over the arrestees to the Ragama Police for onward investigations.