Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers later today

Parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts are likely to receive showers or thundershowers in the evening or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers are possible at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.