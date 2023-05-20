Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers later today

Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers later today

May 20, 2023   08:22 am

Parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts are likely to receive showers or thundershowers in the evening or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers are possible at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

14th National War Heroes Commemoration held under aegis of President Ranil

14th National War Heroes Commemoration held under aegis of President Ranil

Dengue spreads at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; over 35,000 cases in 2023

Dengue spreads at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; over 35,000 cases in 2023

Sajith visits Wasantha Mudalige and 07 student activists arrested amidst protest

Sajith visits Wasantha Mudalige and 07 student activists arrested amidst protest

Ukussa helps expose substandard cosmetics manufacturing facility

Ukussa helps expose substandard cosmetics manufacturing facility

Sri Lanka vehemently rejects Canadian PMs 'unsubstantiated' genocide allegations (English)

Sri Lanka vehemently rejects Canadian PMs 'unsubstantiated' genocide allegations (English)

Truth behind alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old boy in Kurunegala

Truth behind alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old boy in Kurunegala

Army and naval promotions in view of National War Heroes' Day (English)

Army and naval promotions in view of National War Heroes' Day (English)