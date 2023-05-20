53-year-old killed in shooting at Borella

A shooting incident reported from Borella claimed the life of a 53-year-old man this morning (May 20).

According to the police, two unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the victim near the level crossing on Leslie Ranagala Mawatha in Borella.

The shooting victim, who was identified as a resident of the Kelaniya area, succumbed to critical injuries upon being rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The police said the motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

However, Borella Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the perpetrators who fled the scene after opening fire.