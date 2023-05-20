2022 A/L exam: Answer scripts of 11 more subjects under evaluation

Evaluation of answer scripts of 11 more subjects of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will get underway today (May 20) at 32 paper-marking centres, the Department of Examinations says.

According to Commissioner-General of Exams Amith Jayasundara, the answer scripts of 05 subjects, which are already evaluated, are to be brought to the Examinations Department from the marking centres.

Meanwhile, evaluation of General English exam papers is planned to commence at 100 marking centres from May 26, the exams chief said further.

The evaluation of answer scripts was delayed by at least two months due to the trade union action launched by the FUTA, in protest of the new tax policy.