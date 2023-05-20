Shammi Silva secures another term as SLC President

Shammi Silva has secured another term as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). He was elected uncontested for the period 2023-2025.

The decision was declared by the Election Committee of the national cricket board.

Silva’s election marks his third term in office as the President of SLC, and the 2nd time, being elected uncontested.

The 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the national cricket board is taking place today (May 20) at the JAIC Hilton in Colombo.

During the AGM, the elections conducted by the ‘SLC Elections Committee’ are held to elect the new office bearers for the period 2023-2025.

The AGM commenced at 10:00 a.m. with the participation of the stakeholders of the cricket board.

Following the completion of the AGM, the national cricket board will also convene a media briefing.

The SLC elections come in the backdrop of the International Cricket Council (ICC) probe into Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s political interference, following a complaint filed by the SLC officials with the ICC.

Subsequently, the ICC appointed a three-member committee to conduct the investigation. The panel consists of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan.