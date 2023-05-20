President to seek assistance from Japan to build Maha Vihara University

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his intention to seek assistance from Japan to establish a Maha Vihara University.

Accordingly, the Head of State stated that, during his upcoming visit to Japan, he intends to seek Japanese assistance to build a Maha Vihara University in which Theravada Buddhism could be studied.

Wickremesinghe made these comments while visiting the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters this morning (20 May), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.