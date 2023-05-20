Sajith promises to establish dedicated unit for SMEs

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has promised to establish a separate unit under his government, dedicated to the betterment of businessmen of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of the government sector.

Premadasa vowed to do so while addressing a discussion with businessmen of SMEs today (20 May).

The Party Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) further emphasised that his party has always advocated for SMEs, both within and outside of the Parliament.