SLBFE to expedite investigations into death of Sri Lankan domestic worker in Singapore

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE)has taken all required measures to conduct an immediate investigation into the death of a Sri Lankan migrant worker in Singapore.

The incident was reported yesterday (19 May), when a Sri Lankan migrant worker, employed as a domestic worker in Singapore, jumped to her death from the eighth floor of the housing scheme in which she was employed.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, SLBFE Deputy General Manager of Training, P.G.G.S Yapa stated the relevant investigations are being carried out on the instructions of the SLBFE Chairman, A. A. M. Hilme.

Yapa further stated that all necessary arrangements have been made for the body of the deceased to be brought back to Sri Lanka today (20 May).