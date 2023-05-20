Sri Lanka, India discuss long-term strategic cooperation in power sector

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda met India’s Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Thursday (May 18) to discuss ways and means of further enhancing cooperation with India in the power and renewable energy sector.

The duo discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation in the power and renewable energy sector, including the grid connectivity between Sri Lanka and India.

The discussion particularly focused on the ways and means to deepen and broaden the long-term strategic cooperation in the sector.

High Commissioner Moragoda also presented to Minister Singh a stone obtained from the stream flowing besides the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya (Ashoka Vatika) in Sri Lanka, which is believed to have been the site where Seetha was held captive according to the Ramayana.

Minister Singh was a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service before joining politics, and served as the Home Secretary of India from 2011 to 2013. He has served as a Member of Indian Parliament since 2014.

The same day, Moragoda met with the newly appointed US Ambassador to India Eric M. Garcetti at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The Sri Lankan envoy congratulated Garcetti on his recent appointment as the Ambassador of the United States to India, and they had a productive exchange of views on a range of matters pertaining to Sri Lanka-US relations, including possible trilateral economic cooperation with the involvement of India.