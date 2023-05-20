Police launch special operation to identify drugged-up bus drivers

Police launch special operation to identify drugged-up bus drivers

May 20, 2023   07:58 pm

The Wellampitiya Police have commenced a special operation to identify those bus drivers who operate buses under the influence of narcotics.

The operation was launched last night (19 May), and was in place until this morning (20 May), during which three bus drivers were arrested.

The suspects were arrested for abusing narcotic substances prior to driving their buses, Police said, adding that the buses operated by the arrestees were also taken into police custody.

Police further added that such operations will be carried out within the Colombo district in the next few days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.20

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for schools in Gampola

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for schools in Gampola

Lowest gravity at Southern tip of Sri Lanka - NASA

Lowest gravity at Southern tip of Sri Lanka - NASA

Urgent assistance needed for struggling mother-of-two

Urgent assistance needed for struggling mother-of-two

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims

53-year-old killed in shooting at Borella

53-year-old killed in shooting at Borella