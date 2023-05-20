Police launch special operation to identify drugged-up bus drivers

The Wellampitiya Police have commenced a special operation to identify those bus drivers who operate buses under the influence of narcotics.

The operation was launched last night (19 May), and was in place until this morning (20 May), during which three bus drivers were arrested.

The suspects were arrested for abusing narcotic substances prior to driving their buses, Police said, adding that the buses operated by the arrestees were also taken into police custody.

Police further added that such operations will be carried out within the Colombo district in the next few days.