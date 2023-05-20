Several police personnel transferred and interdicted over death of woman in custody

Several police personnel transferred and interdicted over death of woman in custody

May 20, 2023   08:53 pm

Four police personnel have been interdicted while three others, including two Women Police Constables (WPCs) were transferred over the death of a 41-year-old female.

Accordingly, a Sergeant Inspector (SI), two sergeants and a Police Constable (PC) of the Welikada Police were interdicted over the death of a 41-year-old woman in police custody, while a PC and two WPCs were transferred over the incident, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The deceased, identified as a 41-year-old resident of Badulla named R. Rajakumari, who was employed as a domestic worker at a famed local producer’s residence, was arrested on 11 May.

The arrest was made by the Welikada Police based on a complaint made by the deceased’s employer, claiming that the woman in question had stolen gold jewellery.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.20

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for schools in Gampola

Ada Derana conducts media workshop for schools in Gampola

Lowest gravity at Southern tip of Sri Lanka - NASA

Lowest gravity at Southern tip of Sri Lanka - NASA

Urgent assistance needed for struggling mother-of-two

Urgent assistance needed for struggling mother-of-two

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims