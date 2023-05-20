Several police personnel transferred and interdicted over death of woman in custody

Four police personnel have been interdicted while three others, including two Women Police Constables (WPCs) were transferred over the death of a 41-year-old female.

Accordingly, a Sergeant Inspector (SI), two sergeants and a Police Constable (PC) of the Welikada Police were interdicted over the death of a 41-year-old woman in police custody, while a PC and two WPCs were transferred over the incident, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The deceased, identified as a 41-year-old resident of Badulla named R. Rajakumari, who was employed as a domestic worker at a famed local producer’s residence, was arrested on 11 May.

The arrest was made by the Welikada Police based on a complaint made by the deceased’s employer, claiming that the woman in question had stolen gold jewellery.