Showers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorlogy.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over North and North-central provinces and in Puttalam district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.