Showers expected in parts of the country

Showers expected in parts of the country

May 21, 2023   07:43 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorlogy.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over North and North-central provinces and in Puttalam district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. 

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Dengue spreads at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; over 35,000 cases in 2023 (English)

Dengue spreads at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; over 35,000 cases in 2023 (English)

G7 leaders welcome launch of creditors meeting for Sri Lanka (English)

G7 leaders welcome launch of creditors meeting for Sri Lanka (English)

53-year-old killed in shooting at Borella (English)

53-year-old killed in shooting at Borella (English)

President to seek assistance from Japan to build Maha Vihara University (English)

President to seek assistance from Japan to build Maha Vihara University (English)

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims (English)

Foreign Minister summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeaus genocide claims (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.20

NASA makes new revelation on Sri Lankas gravity acceleration

NASA makes new revelation on Sri Lankas gravity acceleration