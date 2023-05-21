President declares open Aranayake Asupini Ella water scheme

President declares open Aranayake Asupini Ella water scheme

May 21, 2023   12:38 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on every Sri Lankan to contribute to creating a glorious and prosperous country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Wickremesinghe made this remark while declaring open the Aranayake Asupini Ella water scheme in Kegalle, the largest water project in the Sabaragamuwa Province, according to the PMD.

The water scheme is expected to provide drinking water to 52,000 families.

