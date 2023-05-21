Landslide early warning issued for several areas in Galle District

May 21, 2023   01:10 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in Galle District.

Accordingly, a Level 01 (Yellow) warning has been issued to Baddegama, Elpitiya, Nagoda and Yakkalamulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions and its surrounding areas for a period of 24 hours until 08.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 22).

Thereby, the NBRO urges people living in the landslide susceptible areas to be extra vigilant and to be ready to move quickly to safe locations if heavy rain continues.

