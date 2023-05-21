Advisory issued for heavy rains of over 100mm

Advisory issued for heavy rains of over 100mm

May 21, 2023   04:16 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for heavy rains in Western Province and in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts, effective until 08.30 a.m. tomorrow (May 22).

Accordingly, the showery condition is expected to continue over the south-western part of the island, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western Province and in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it added.

