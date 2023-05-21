Pastor Jerome Fernando issues apology for hurting feelings

In a live streamed video link, Pastor Jerome Fernando, a controversial self-styled “prophet” who is currently overseas, says that he apologizes to the Buddhist clergy and Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims if his words have by any means hurt their feelings emotionally.

“I have done nothing wrong. And while I have done nothing wrong, I want to yet apologize to my Buddhist brothers, Hindu brothers, Muslim brothers and sisters, if my words by any means have hurt you emotionally”, he said.

Fernando also mentioned that he humbly apologizes to the Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka.

However, the Pastor emphasized that his apologies are not for preaching the truth, but for hurting the feelings of other communities.

“My apologies for hurting your feelings”, he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Fernando claimed that his lawyers are currently preparing the way for him to return to Sri Lanka.

“I am coming back home.”

“Now our lawyers are working and preparing the way for me to return, that they preach the true gospels”, he added.