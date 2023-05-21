Pastor Jerome Fernando issues apology for hurting feelings

Pastor Jerome Fernando issues apology for hurting feelings

May 21, 2023   07:36 pm

In a live streamed video link, Pastor Jerome Fernando, a controversial self-styled “prophet” who is currently overseas, says that he apologizes to the Buddhist clergy and Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims if his words have by any means hurt their feelings emotionally.

“I have done nothing wrong. And while I have done nothing wrong, I want to yet apologize to my Buddhist brothers, Hindu brothers, Muslim brothers and sisters, if my words by any means have hurt you emotionally”, he said.

Fernando also mentioned that he humbly apologizes to the Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka.

However, the Pastor emphasized that his apologies are not for preaching the truth, but for hurting the feelings of other communities.

“My apologies for hurting your feelings”, he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Fernando claimed that his lawyers are currently preparing the way for him to return to Sri Lanka.

“I am coming back home.”

“Now our lawyers are working and preparing the way for me to return, that they preach the true gospels”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.21

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.21

Mother-of-two seeks assistance for treatment of 5-year-old injured in elephant attack

Mother-of-two seeks assistance for treatment of 5-year-old injured in elephant attack

Dengue spreading at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; 17% of MOH divisions at high risk

Dengue spreading at alarming rate in Sri Lanka; 17% of MOH divisions at high risk

Police fire injures 18-year-old, kills dog during raid in Gampola

Police fire injures 18-year-old, kills dog during raid in Gampola

Pastor Jerome conducts online Sunday mass; Police security near Miracle Dome in Katunayake

Pastor Jerome conducts online Sunday mass; Police security near Miracle Dome in Katunayake

Cremation ceremony of Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero held with full state honours in Colombo

Cremation ceremony of Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero held with full state honours in Colombo