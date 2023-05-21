President to leave for Japan tomorrow

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Japan tomorrow (May 22), followed by a visit to Singapore, in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe is expected to hold discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other senior officials.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the Sri Lankan head of state will engage in a range of discussions on investment projects.

Also in Japan, President Wickremesinghe will address the Nikkei Forum FUTURE OF ASIA, which is scheduled to be commenced on May 25, under the theme ‘Leveraging Asia’s power to confront global challenges’.

Organised by Nikkei every year since 1995, the forum brings together prominent political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region to offer their opinions on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.

President Wickremesinghe is then scheduled to visit Singapore, where he will hold discussions with Prime Minister Lee- Hsien Loong and senior officials of the Singaporean government, the PMD added.

Earlier, the Head of the State also mentioned that he would intend to seek the Japanese Government’s assistance during his upcoming visit to Japan, to establish a Maha Vihara University, an international standard university to study Theravada Buddhism.

The President expressed that the hope is to get the contribution of Buddhist countries like Thailand and Bhutan for this purpose.