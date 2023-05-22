Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night.

Showers will occur in Western coastal areas and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too, the Meteorology Department said.

Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern province and in Anuradhapura and Puttalam districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.