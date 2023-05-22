Tuition classes for 2022 O/L students prohibited from midnight tomorrow

May 22, 2023   09:37 am

The conducting and organising of all tuition classes aimed at students scheduled to sit for the upcoming 2022 G.C.E Ordinary Level (O/L) examination has been prohibited from midnight tomorrow (May 22). 

Accordingly, all tuition and revision classes being held for the 2022 O/L exam session will be prohibited from midnight tomorrow, the Commissioner General of Examinations said. 

In addition, printing of question papers containing target questions, distributing them, advertising that the questions in the examination papers are distributed via handouts, electronic or printed media is also completely prohibited from midnight tomorrow.

The Department of Examinations mentioned that complaints can be made regarding any person or entity, which violates these orders.

The 2022 Ordinary Level exam is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 08 June.

