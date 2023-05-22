Special dengue prevention week in North-Western Province

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has decided to launch a dengue prevention week in the North-Western Province from today (22), in view of the rise in dengue patients at an alarming rate.

Community Medical Specialist of the NDCU, Dr. Indika Weerasinghe stated that the dengue prevention week will be in effect up to May 28.

Further, Dr. Weersinghe urged the people living in the North-Western Province to be supportive when the Medical Officers of Health, medical teams arrive at their respective houses, offices or schools to inspect the possible mosquito breeding grounds.

“Please keep your surroundings clean. We appreciate your support”, he added.