Special dengue prevention week in North-Western Province

Special dengue prevention week in North-Western Province

May 22, 2023   10:04 am

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has decided to launch a dengue prevention week in the North-Western Province from today (22), in view of the rise in dengue patients at an alarming rate.

Community Medical Specialist of the NDCU, Dr. Indika Weerasinghe stated that the dengue prevention week will be in effect up to May 28.

Further, Dr. Weersinghe urged the people living in the North-Western Province to be supportive when the Medical Officers of Health, medical teams arrive at their respective houses, offices or schools to inspect the possible mosquito breeding grounds.

“Please keep your surroundings clean.  We appreciate your support”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Press Conference at Ministry of Public Security

LIVE🔴 Press Conference at Ministry of Public Security

LIVE🔴 Press Conference at Ministry of Public Security

President to leave for Japan tomorrow (English)

President to leave for Japan tomorrow (English)

President declares open Aranayake Asupini Ella water scheme (English)

President declares open Aranayake Asupini Ella water scheme (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to India on how the govt plans to tackle corruption (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to India on how the govt plans to tackle corruption (English)

Landslide early warning issued for several areas in Galle District (English)

Landslide early warning issued for several areas in Galle District (English)

Anura Kumara accuses govt of spreading 'wrong myth' on country's economy (English)

Anura Kumara accuses govt of spreading 'wrong myth' on country's economy (English)

Another phase of 'Derana Skill Force' held in Gampaha

Another phase of 'Derana Skill Force' held in Gampaha

Pastor Jerome Fernando issues apology for hurting feelings

Pastor Jerome Fernando issues apology for hurting feelings