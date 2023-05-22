New method of issuing Passports within 03 days to be launched next month

New method of issuing Passports within 03 days to be launched next month

May 22, 2023   11:16 am

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles says that a new method of issuing Passports within 03 days will be launched next month.

Joining a special press briefing held at the Ministry of Public Security, the Minister stated that this will be introduced with 50 more locations added to collect photographs and fingerprints at the Divisional Secretariats.

Meanwhile, Minister Alles also stated that the Chinese national who allegedly entered the country with two passports would be summoned today and that further action would be taken in consultation with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

