Petition filed by 39 politicians over May 09 incidents withdrawn

May 22, 2023   01:20 pm

A petition which was filed by 39 politicians, including MPs and Ministers, before the Court of Appeal against General Shavendra Silva, the IGP and several others over the incidents on May 09, 2022 has been withdrawn, after the Public Security Minister informed the court that a methodical investigation will be held.

Appearing on behalf of the Minister of Public Security, the Additional Solicitor General mentioned that the minister has informed that a methodical investigation will be carried out regarding the incidents that took place on May 09, 2022, when the relevant petition was called before the Court of Appeal this morning (May 22).

Accordingly, President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardene, who appeared for the petitioning party, requested the court for permission to withdraw the petition, stating that the petitioners are satisfied on that point.

Appearing for the defendant, General Shavendra Silva, President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha objected to the relevant request.

However, the bench of justices comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, which considered the facts presented, allowed the relevant petition to be withdrawn.

The petition had been filed by 39 politicians including MPs and Ministers, led by Bandula Gunawardene, Prasanna Ranatunga, Shehan Semasinghe and Prasanna Ranaweera who were affected by the May 09 violence.

