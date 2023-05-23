President leaves for official visit to Singapore and Japan

May 23, 2023   07:24 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the island this morning for an official tour of Singapore and Japan.

While in Singapore, he will meet with Mr. K. Shanmugam, the Law and Home Affairs Minister, along with high-ranking diplomats.

The President’s visit to Japan, scheduled from May 24 to 27, will include discussions with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and international matters, the PMD reported.

Additionally, meetings are planned with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki, and Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will also address the Nikkei Forum’s 28th Future of Asia conference in Tokyo on May 25 and 26.

This international conference convenes leaders to discuss political, economic, and regional issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

The President will engage with the Japan-Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Council, the Japan-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association and the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

It is worth noting that this is President Wickremesinghe’s second visit to Japan during his current tenure, following his attendance at the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September 2022.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and foster friendly relations between the two countries, the PMD said.

The President is accompanied by Professor Maithree Wickramasinghe, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, the President’s Director of International Affairs Mr Dinuk Colombage, and the President’s Private Secretary Ms Sandra Perera.

