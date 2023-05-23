Entrance fees to botanical gardens increased from July

A Gazette notification has been issued by Tourism Minister Harin Fernando increasing the admission fee to Botanical Gardens in the country for locals and foreigners, with effect from July 2023.

Accordingly, the entrance fees has been increased for local adults from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 and for children from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 per head.

Meanwhile the entrance fee for adult foreigners has been increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 per head and from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 for children.

The increase will be implemented with effect from 01st July, 2023.

Accordingly, the amount of the fees levied to enter a person to any Botanic Gardens is to be revised as follows:

Sri Lankans:

1. Adults and children over twelve (12) years of Age - Rs. 200.00

2. Children below twelve (12) years of Age and school children - Rs. 30.00

3. Adults over the age of sixty (60) on producing National Identity Card - Rs. 50.00

Foreigners:

1. Adults and children over twelve (12) years of Age - Rs. 3,000.00

2. Children below twelve (12) years of Age and school children - Rs. 1,500.00

3. School Children & University students (Upon producing of Satisfactory proof of the same to the curator of the Botanic Gardens) - Rs. 2,000.00