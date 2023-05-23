Ayurveda Act to be amended to suit modern requirements

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to the Bill prepared by the legal draftsman to amend the Ayurveda Act.

Accordingly, the relevant Bill to amend the Ayurveda Act will be tabled in the parliament after it is published in the government gazette.

This was revealed by Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena who joined the cabinet press conference this morning (May 23).

Meanwhile, the relevant Bill prepared by the legal draftsman has been cleared by the Attorney General.

On October 31, 2022, the Cabinet approval was given for the proposal to amend the Ayurveda Act No. 31 of 1961 to suit the modern requirements, and to achieve the sustainable development goals.