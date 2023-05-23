Five students arrested over clash in Bandarawela

May 23, 2023   11:28 am

Police have arrested five students in relation to the recent clash between two groups of students in the Bandarawela area.

The arrests were made based on the video clips of the incident circulating on social media and other electronic media, the Police Headquarters said.

Three of the five students have been arrested for allegedly attacking two students of the rival group in a brutal manner and attempting to cause injuries using a sharp weapon.

The remaining two were taken into custody for engaging in a physical fight at the scene.

The arrested students will be produced before Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court today (May 23), the police said.

