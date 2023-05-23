Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts, political and civil unrest

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (22 May) approved for the establishment of a memorial in Colombo, in honour of those who were killed in armed conflicts, or due to political or civil unrest.

Accordingly, the relevant monument will be built in a suitable place in Colombo, on behalf of those who were killed since Sri Lanka gained its independence 75 years ago, including civilians, members of the Tri-Forces and Police, and former combatants, as per a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka has faced a history of civil unrest, political unrest and a long-standing armed conflicts, during which persons of all religions, races, professions and identities faced various sufferings. Despite this, however, the Sri Lankan government highlighted that such events often recur, from time to time, thereby endangering the peace and security amongst citizens, while also hindering the existing social and economic systems.

Thus, the right to redress for those collectively aggrieved, in the form of memorials and other infrastructure was recognised through the Office for Reparations Act No. 34 of 2018.