Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts, political and civil unrest

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts, political and civil unrest

May 23, 2023   01:27 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (22 May) approved for the establishment of a memorial in Colombo, in honour of those who were killed in armed conflicts, or due to political or civil unrest.

Accordingly, the relevant monument will be built in a suitable place in Colombo, on behalf of those who were killed since Sri Lanka gained its independence 75 years ago, including civilians, members of the Tri-Forces and Police, and former combatants, as per a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka has faced a history of civil unrest, political unrest and a long-standing armed conflicts, during which persons of all religions, races, professions and identities faced various sufferings. Despite this, however, the Sri Lankan government highlighted that such events often recur, from time to time, thereby endangering the peace and security amongst citizens, while also hindering the existing social and economic systems.

Thus, the right to redress for those collectively aggrieved, in the form of memorials and other infrastructure was recognised through the Office for Reparations Act No. 34 of 2018.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '