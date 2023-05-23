President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE

President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invited President Ranil Wickremesinghe to participate in the World Climate Action Summit.

The invitation for the key event, which will inaugurate the Emirates Climate Conference, was sent as a letter to Wickremesinghe, with the UAE President expressing his warm greetings and well wishes for the progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka and its people.

The letter was officially handed over to the Sri Lankan Head of State yesterday (22 May), by the Ambassador of UAE to Sri Lanka, Khaled Nasser AlAmeri.

The Summit leaders’ event is scheduled to take place on 01 and 02 December, coinciding with the UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations.