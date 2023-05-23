President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE

May 23, 2023   01:49 pm

President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invited President Ranil Wickremesinghe to participate in the World Climate Action Summit.

The invitation for the key event, which will inaugurate the Emirates Climate Conference, was sent as a letter to Wickremesinghe, with the UAE President expressing his warm greetings and well wishes for the progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka and its people.

The letter was officially handed over to the Sri Lankan Head of State yesterday (22 May), by the Ambassador of UAE to Sri Lanka, Khaled Nasser AlAmeri.

The Summit leaders’ event is scheduled to take place on 01 and 02 December, coinciding with the UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '