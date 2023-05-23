Final draft of new Electricity Act to be presented before Cabinet in June

Final draft of new Electricity Act to be presented before Cabinet in June

May 23, 2023   02:31 pm

The final draft of the new Electricity Act is due to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Department and the legal draftsman next week, for translation and certification purposes, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Reforms Committee, together with the legal and energy consultants provided by development agencies to assist the relevant reforms met at the President’s Office this morning (23 May) to discuss the final draft of the new Act and the transition programme in this regard.

Accordingly, the previous timeline predicted for the completion of the final draft has been amended, and thus, owing to observations made by stakeholders, the amended final draft of the Act will be presented before the Cabinet in the month of June, albeit initially scheduled for last week.

Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake, members of the CEB Reforms Committee and development agency consultants were present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

President Ranil on official visit to Singapore and Japan

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.23

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Man disappears after defrauding millions of rupees by promising foreign jobs

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Several schoolboys arrested after clash in Bandarawela

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Memorial to be built for those killed in armed conflicts & political, civil unrest

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Opposition Leader urges govt to provide funds required for Poson Festival

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

Manusath Derana, People's Bank jointly donate solar panels to another rural school

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as' politically motivated '