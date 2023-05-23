Final draft of new Electricity Act to be presented before Cabinet in June

The final draft of the new Electricity Act is due to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Department and the legal draftsman next week, for translation and certification purposes, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Reforms Committee, together with the legal and energy consultants provided by development agencies to assist the relevant reforms met at the President’s Office this morning (23 May) to discuss the final draft of the new Act and the transition programme in this regard.

Accordingly, the previous timeline predicted for the completion of the final draft has been amended, and thus, owing to observations made by stakeholders, the amended final draft of the Act will be presented before the Cabinet in the month of June, albeit initially scheduled for last week.

Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake, members of the CEB Reforms Committee and development agency consultants were present at the meeting.