Chinese nationals urged to strictly abide by Sri Lankan laws and regulations

May 23, 2023   06:33 pm

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has urged all Chinese nationals visiting Sri Lanka to abide by Sri Lankan laws and regulations.

Making a statement on the recent incident  in which a Chinese national was found to have allegedly entered Sri Lanka with two passports, the Embassy notified all Chinese citizens who come to Sri Lanka for business, work, study and tourism to ‘strictly abide by Sri Lankan laws and regulations’.

They further urged visiting Chinese nationals to respect both religious and cultural customs practiced in Sri Lanka.

Commenting specifically on the incident in question, the Embassy assured that investigations into the matter are underway.

A rather controversial matter came up when, earlier this week, a Chinese national who was set to be deported on suspicions of having used a forged passport to enter Sri Lanka was later allowed to enter the island.

The Chinese national in question, who allegedly entered the country with two passports, was summoned before the Department of Immigration and Emigration yesterday (22 May), to give a statement on the matter, following Public Security Minster Tiran Alles’ order that all required action be taken by the relevant authorities.

Speaking at a special press briefing later that evening, Alles stated that further action in this regard will be taken following consultations with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

