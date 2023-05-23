Chinese national who arrived in Sri Lanka with two passports to be deported

Chinese national who arrived in Sri Lanka with two passports to be deported

May 23, 2023   07:15 pm

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has ordered the Department of Immigration and Emigration to deport the Chinese national who allegedly attempted to enter Sri Lanka with two passports.

Earlier this week, the Chinese national in question, who was set to be deported on suspicions of having used a forged passport to enter Sri Lanka, was later allowed to enter the island.

Albeit having been detained upon his arrival, the Chinese national was later released at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Following Public Security Minster Alles’ order that all required action be taken by the relevant authorities, the individual was summoned before the Department of Immigration and Emigration yesterday (22 May) to give a statement on the matter.

Speaking at a special press briefing later that evening, Alles stated that further action in this regard will be taken following consultations with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy also commented on the matter, urging all Chinese nationals entering Sri Lanka to abide by the island nation’s laws and regulations, regardless of what their purpose of visit may be.

