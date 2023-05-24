MP Ali Sabri Raheem fined Rs. 7.5 million and released

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem, who was detained by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake yesterday for the possession of undeclared gold and smart phones, has been fined and released.

Sri Lanka Customs said the MP was fined Rs. 7.5 million and released on payment of same while the undeclared gold and mobile phones have been confiscated.

The parliamentarian was apprehended at the airport yesterday morning (24), while attempting to leave the airport, while in possession of possession of a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones with a total value reportedly exceeding Rs. 78 million.

Raheem had returned to the island from Dubai, UAE at around 9.45 a.m. on Tuesday via a Flydubai flight.

He was taken into custody by the officials of Revenue Task Force Directorate of Sri Lanka Customs at the airport’s VIP terminal ‘Gold Route’.

Upon checking his luggage, the Customs officials discovered 3.39kg of undeclared gold jewellery and gold biscuits to the tune of LKR 74 million.

In addition, a total of 91 mobile phones worth around LKR 4.2 million were also found in his luggage.

Later, the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had also been informed of the Puttalam District MP’s arrest.

After being grilled for nearly five hours by authorities, the parliamentarian was brought to the Revenue Task Force Directorate’s branch in Orugodawatta for onward investigations.