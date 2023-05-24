Suspect arrested over indigenous medical practitioners murder

Suspect arrested over indigenous medical practitioners murder

May 24, 2023   08:31 am

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent murder of an indigenous medical practitioner in Thalahena.

The 45-year-old residing in Wellapalla area was taken into custody following a tip-off received by the Thalangama Police on Tuesday (May 23).

The suspect, who was posing as a beggar, had stabbed the indigenous medical practitioner to death over a heated argument that ensued when he asked the 54-year-old for money.

He will be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court later today (May 24).

Thalangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

