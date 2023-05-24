3,505 houses in Colombo identified as possible mosquito breeding sites

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) says that legal actions were sought against 307 individuals for the lack of proper household maintenance, which provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



Chief Medical Officer of Health of Colombo, Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni emphasized that 877 ‘red’ warnings were also issued during the inspections.



Dr. Wijayamuni pointed out that 3,505 out of 26,033 houses in Colombo, which were inspected by the Medical Officers of Health of CMC and Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have been identified as possible mosquito breeding sites.



He also mentioned that among them, mosquito larvae were found at 348 houses, adding that this compels them to take legal action against the house owners.