3,505 houses in Colombo identified as possible mosquito breeding sites

3,505 houses in Colombo identified as possible mosquito breeding sites

May 24, 2023   11:19 am

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) says that legal actions were sought against 307 individuals for the lack of proper household maintenance, which provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
 
Chief Medical Officer of Health of Colombo, Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni emphasized that 877 ‘red’ warnings were also issued during the inspections.
 
Dr. Wijayamuni pointed out that 3,505 out of 26,033 houses in Colombo, which were inspected by the Medical Officers of Health of CMC and Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have been identified as possible mosquito breeding sites.
 
He also mentioned that among them, mosquito larvae were found at 348 houses, adding that this compels them to take legal action against the house owners.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)

Tear gas fired at protesting Peradeniya Uni students (English)

Tear gas fired at protesting Peradeniya Uni students (English)

Sri Lanka's overall macroeconomic and policy environment remains challenging - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's overall macroeconomic and policy environment remains challenging - IMF (English)

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as ' politically motivated ' (English)

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as ' politically motivated ' (English)

MP Ali Sabri Raheem arrested at BIA with gold and mobile phones

MP Ali Sabri Raheem arrested at BIA with gold and mobile phones

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.23