S. Korean jobs of 48 Sri Lankans uncertain due to 10-hour flight delay

S. Korean jobs of 48 Sri Lankans uncertain due to 10-hour flight delay

May 24, 2023   01:22 pm

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that 48 Sri Lankan employees who were supposed to leave for employment in South Korea could not fly out of the country as a result of a 10-hour-long flight delay.

Media Spokesman of the SLBFE, Deputy General Manager Senarath Yapa mentioned that the employment opportunities of those workers are at risk as they failed to reach South Korea as scheduled.

The SriLankan Airlines flight UL 470, which was scheduled to take off for Incheon, South Korea at 8.05 p.m. yesterday (May 24), had been delayed for 10 hours owing to a technical error.

“According to a notice given to us regarding these 48 individuals, we had to rebook the flights. However, they didn’t get the opportunity to leave for South Korea as planned, due to the flight delay,” Mr. Yapa said further.

“Among them, there were 02 who had changed their leaving dates earlier, after recovering from Covid-19.”

“In some ways, the flight delay can result in job uncertainty,” he added.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the SLBFE has discussed the issue with the South Korean Human Resource Institute and that the job seekers would be notified once their response is received.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)

Tear gas fired at protesting Peradeniya Uni students (English)

Tear gas fired at protesting Peradeniya Uni students (English)

Sri Lanka's overall macroeconomic and policy environment remains challenging - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's overall macroeconomic and policy environment remains challenging - IMF (English)

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as ' politically motivated ' (English)

PUCSL chief slams proposal to oust him as ' politically motivated ' (English)

MP Ali Sabri Raheem arrested at BIA with gold and mobile phones

MP Ali Sabri Raheem arrested at BIA with gold and mobile phones

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.23