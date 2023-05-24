Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of seven essential food items

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of six essential food items with effect from today (May 24).

Accordingly, the prices of LSL milk powder, Dried Chillies, Red lentils, Soya Meat, big onions and Sugar have been reduced.

The new revised prices are as follows:

LSL milk powder (400g) – Rs. 1,030 per kg (reduced by Rs. 50)

Dried Chillies - Rs. 1,350 per kg (reduced by Rs. 45)

Red lentils - Rs. 325 per kg (reduced by Rs. 10)

Soya Meat – Rs. 660 per kg (reduced by Rs. 10)

Big Onions – Rs. 129 per kg (reduced by Rs. 06)

Sugar - Rs. 239 per kg (reduced by Rs. 04)