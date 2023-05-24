Customs seize over 3kg Kush cannabis sent from US and Australia

Customs seize over 3kg Kush cannabis sent from US and Australia

May 24, 2023   04:29 pm

Officers of Sri Lanka Customs at the Central Mail Exchange have seized a stock of Kush cannabis with an estimated street value of around Rs. 34.75 million, following the inspection of 10 unclaimed parcels sent from abroad to Sri Lankan addresses.

The stock of Kush Cannabis weighing 3.475 kilograms in total, had been packed in 10 parcels and sent to addresses in Boralesgamuwa, Wellawatte, Minuwangoda, Welisara, Nuwara Eliya and Thalangama areas from the United States and Australia.

The stock of Cannabis is estimated to be worth around Rs. 34.75 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The relevant parcels have been inspected by the customs officers on May 16, in the presence of the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the officers of the Postal Department, since their owners had not come forward to collect the parcels.

This Kush cannabis had been discovered during the relevant inspections and have been handed over to the PNB for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Proposal seeking PUCSL chairmans removal tabled in Parliament

Proposal seeking PUCSL chairmans removal tabled in Parliament

Proposal seeking PUCSL chairmans removal tabled in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.24

Foreign Employment Minister warns of human trafficking schemes

Foreign Employment Minister warns of human trafficking schemes

CID probes into Pastor Jerome already underway  AG tells court

CID probes into Pastor Jerome already underway  AG tells court

MP Ali Sabri Raheem fined Rs. 7.5 million and released

MP Ali Sabri Raheem fined Rs. 7.5 million and released

President Ranil discusses bilateral relations during visit to Japan

President Ranil discusses bilateral relations during visit to Japan

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

500,000 tourists from China more than enough for Sri Lanka - Harin (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)

President Ranil invited to attend World Climate Action Summit in UAE (English)