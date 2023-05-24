Customs seize over 3kg Kush cannabis sent from US and Australia

Officers of Sri Lanka Customs at the Central Mail Exchange have seized a stock of Kush cannabis with an estimated street value of around Rs. 34.75 million, following the inspection of 10 unclaimed parcels sent from abroad to Sri Lankan addresses.

The stock of Kush Cannabis weighing 3.475 kilograms in total, had been packed in 10 parcels and sent to addresses in Boralesgamuwa, Wellawatte, Minuwangoda, Welisara, Nuwara Eliya and Thalangama areas from the United States and Australia.

The stock of Cannabis is estimated to be worth around Rs. 34.75 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The relevant parcels have been inspected by the customs officers on May 16, in the presence of the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the officers of the Postal Department, since their owners had not come forward to collect the parcels.

This Kush cannabis had been discovered during the relevant inspections and have been handed over to the PNB for further investigations.