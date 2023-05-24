Motion to oust Janaka Ratnayake as PUCSL chairman passed in Parliament

May 24, 2023   05:13 pm

The motion seeking the removal of Janaka Ratnayake from his position as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) was passed in parliament a short while ago (24 May).

Accordingly, the proposal to oust Ratnayake as the PUCSL Chairman was passed in parliament with a majority of 43 votes, with 123 MPs voting in favour to the motion, while 77 others voted against.

Ruling party MPs as well as several opposition MPs supported the motion while opposition parties including the Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) voted against. 

The proposal was presented by Leader of the House, Minister Susil Premajayantha, this morning, pursuant to Section 07 of the PUCSL Act.

The proposal was debated in parliament from 10:30 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. today, with Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera commencing the debate saying that five allegations are being levelled against the PUCSL Chairman.

The debate was followed by a division.

Accordingly, following the vote, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena declared that the motion has been passed by an absolute majority.

Meanwhile MP Ali Sabri Raheem, who was in the spotlight yesterday following his detention by customs officers at the BIA for smuggling gold and mobile phones into the country, was also present for the vote in parliament today and cast his vote against the motion.

