Three arrested over alleged abuse of 12-year-old

Three persons, including a married couple, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old in the Bandaragama area.

Accordingly, a 19-year-old, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, and a married couple, identified as relatives of the arrested youth, were apprehended by the Bandaragama Police in connection to the incident.

Speaking to the Police in this regard, the 12-year-old revealed that she had met the youth in question at a ‘Dansala’ hosted in the area recently, after which the duo had reportedly developed a romantic relationship.

She subsequently went to visit the boy, upon his request, and was later taken to the couple’s residence, Police said, adding that investigations carried out at the residence in question confirmed that the girl had, in fact, been subjected to the alleged abuse.

The child was later admitted to the Kethumathi Women’s Hospital in Panadura for further medical examinations, while investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Bandaragama Police.