Indian HC refutes reports of India seeking compensation for X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond disasters

The Indian High Commission has refuted recent media reports claiming that the Indian Government has sought compensation from Sri Lanka over the assistance extended during the X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond maritime disasters.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Indian High Commission deemed the relevant media reports suggesting that the Indian Government demands compensation damages from Sri Lanka for the assistance provided during the fire incidents onboard MT New Diamond & MV X-Press Pearl in September 2020 and May-June 2021 are ‘completely false and incorrect’.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Wijyadasa Rajapakshe claimed that India has sought, in writing, a reimbursement of INR 890 million for the support it extended when the two vessels were gutted in separate fires on Sri Lankan waters.

Joining the “360°” political talk show on TV Derana, Rajapakshe said, “The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and, at our request, the Indian Navy worked together to douse the flames ravaging the New Diamond ship and to minimize the environmental damage. For the contribution made by the Indian Navy in this regard, they have sought INR 400 million – approximately LKR 1,400 million. These are not rumours. [...] They have asked for INR 490 million for the X-Press Pearl and INR 400 million for the New Diamond.”