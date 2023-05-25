Yupun finishes second at International Meeting Citta Di Savona

Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon has finished in second place in the Men’s 100m Finals at the 12th International Meeting “Citta’ Di Savona” held in Italy.

Abeykoon had placed 2nd with a timing of 10.01 seconds (+2.7), behind Britain’s Reece Prescod who clocked 9.94 seconds (+2.7) to take first place.

Ivorian Arthur Cissé (10.03 seconds) finished third in the Men’s 100m Finals at the 2023 International Meeting Citta’ Di Savona, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger.

The 12th edition of the Citta’ Di Savona (Memorial Giulio Ottolia) took place on Wednesday, May 24 in Savona, Italy.