Prisoner escapes after being admitted to Karapitiya Hospital

May 25, 2023   03:26 pm

A prison inmate who was receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle has escaped this morning (May 25), prison officials said.

Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake stated that the inmate from the Galle Prison was admitted to the hospital due to an illness.

The escaped inmate had been receiving treatment at ward No. 19 of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Ekanayake emphasized that the prisoner was convicted of a drug charge and was imprisoned for about 02 months.

